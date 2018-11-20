Go Get Em Tiger's One-Day-Only Thanksgiving Sips

The Highland Park location is throwing a sweet 'n offbeat Thanksgiving Carnival, complete with quirky beverages, on Thursday, Nov. 22, from 8 a.m. to 2 in the afternoon.

Where do the beverages of autumn, the pumpkin-dominated treats that seem perfect for quaffing in some sort of scarecrow-dotted patch, meet the drinks of Christmastime?

The answer is an easy one: Thanksgiving, the holiday that keeps one foot in the fall traditions, which makes sense, given that it is still, yes, fall, and one foot in the fa, la, la-ing of the holiday season to come.

Go Get Em Tiger recognizes the holiday's unique ability to exuberantly exist between these two worlds, and will, once again, pay homage to T Day via both a carnival (yes, that's on the holiday itself) and a line-up of fall/Christmas drinks.

The cool coffeehouse's Highland Park location, on Figueroa, will be the setting for the Thanksgiving Carnival, which will frolic from 8 in the morning through to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

That's Nov. 22, yes, in 2018, but then your turkey-shaped calendar is surely keeping you informed on that front. (And surely you have such a thing prominently displayed.)

A sippable centerpiece of the carnival, which will include a petting zoo, face painting, and more sweet sights? Those offbeat, one-day-only drinks that Go Get Em Tiger is now famous for come Thanksgiving Day.

Prepare to quaff a pumpkin spice latte that includes the following: Pumpkin cream cheese topping, pumpkin spice syrup, milk, nutmeg caramel, espresso, boba, big hunk of pepita brittle.

On the yuletide end of the drink menu? There's the toffee nut latte, which includes, yes, "toffee noodles" and arrives in an old-school "Cup o' Noodles"-inspired cup.

The best bit of the Thanksgiving Carnival? The "passport to try all drinks."

But wait: Far better than that best bit? The fact that the Downtown Women's Center is the day's beneficiary and recipient of the event's proceeds.

Go Get Em Tiger's pop-up Thanksgiving morning party has become one of the quirkiest must-dos on the meal-famous day, and a way to get your non-spirited drink on, if you do love flavors like gingerbread and pumpkin and cider and peppermint and such.

