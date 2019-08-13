Hitchhiking Ghosts Now Haunting New Novelty Items

What to Know Disneyland park

Anaheim

Limited-time items

How can you tell when a ghost is nearby?

"When hinges creak" is one iconic indicator, as are "strange and frightening sounds," the sort of sounds that tend to echo through halls.

But sometimes? You just have to know the right location where a ghost, a haunt of the hitchhiking variety, may be found.

And there are a few interesting locations found near the Haunted Mansion inside New Orleans Square at Disneyland park, where the famous Hitchhiking Ghosts are now delighting souvenir fans.

Why?

Because Disneyland has just released a trio of special novelty items, timed to the 50th anniversary of the world's best-known haunted house, an attraction that happens to be found at The Happiest Place on Earth.

Those items? Get ready to get happy, Hitchhikees, for your favorite three-pack o' phantoms are now starring on a hauntingly cute dessert vessel, a popcorn bucket, and a sipper.

Gus is the ghost starring on the dessert vessel, which is available for $21.99 or $24.99 at the Mint Julep Bar or Royal Street Veranda, which are, of course, just a short float away from the Haunted Mansion.

Go for beignets at Mint Julep Bar and pay the first price for three treats or the second price for six.

Prefer fritters? Those are at Royal Street Veranda, and, again, three goodies'll go for $21.99 while six are priced at $24.99, with the vessel, natch.

Phineas is the Hitchhiking Ghost found on the limited-time popcorn bucket. That's $20.50 and available at the popcorn cart in New Orleans Square.

And you know you want one, given that Disneyland's specialty popcorn buckets are as popular as a cemetery is full of harmonizing ghouls.

And Ezra? The top-hat'd spirit is doubling as an $18.99 sipper, one that is currently adding frightful refreshment to Royal Street Veranda, French Market, and Harbour Gallery.

Like all whimsical wraiths, these novelty collectibles will surely go "poof!" before we can say "call in the spirits, wherever they're at!"

So best stick out your own thumb and have your bestie pick you up, the friend who is as obsessed with all things Haunted Mansion as you are, and get down to Disneyland faster than an elevator can stretch.

