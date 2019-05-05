Hooray, It's Hollywood Bowl Single Ticket Day

Didn't jump into a subscription series or the 5 or More Deal at the Hollywood Bowl? Those solo admissions to individual shows are available as of Sunday, May 5.

What to Know Sunday, May 5

Box office opens at 10 a.m.

Opening Night at the Bowl with John Legend is on June 15, 2019

Flying solo, rolling on your own-o, just doing your thing for yourself?

The pleasures in such just-you pursuits are probably uncountable, or at least they're quite plentiful, for you know what you like and you know how you want to enjoy it.

That goes for music appreciation, of the livest sort, and finding a friend for a concert isn't always necessary, should you simply want to bask in the songs in the way you choose.

Which means this: A single ticket to the Hollywood Bowl is quite the lovely thing indeed, but the chance to purchase "just one" doesn't come around right away.

First, the historic venue announces its summer schedule in February, with subscriptions available for purchase, then the 5 or More Deal pops up a month or so later (where you can buy five shows and get a fifth) and then?

It's early May. It's Sunday, May 5, 2019, in fact, when solo tickets to individual shows at the Hollywood Bowl become available for purchase, beginning at 10 in the morning.

Of course, if you do want to buy two, you do you, and if you'd like to snag three, well, be full of glee.

But basically?

You're not beholden to buying in bulk or committing to a series, if just one concert is catching your fancy.

Oh, but what concerts: John Legend opens the season on June 15, the July 4th Fireworks Spectacular will feature Nile Rodgers & CHIC, and "Into the Woods" is the annual musical treat.

So go by yourself, or round up a buddy, and secure your seat beginning on May 5.

Something fun, as if single ticket kick-off day at the Hollywood Bowl could be any, er, funner?

The Hollywood Bowl is popping up at Smorgasburg LA and Amoeba Music on May 5 with "special discounts, tote bags," and more, all to stir some of that single-ticket-y, summer's-nearly-here excitement.

