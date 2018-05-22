Hop to The Grove for Free Blue Bunny Ice Cream

The historic ice cream company is popping up at the mid-city shopping destination on Wednesday, May 23 and Thursday, May 24.

What to Know May 23 and 24

The Grove Parking Garage, third floor

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Spying a bunny in the springtime?

Totally the most squeeable, snapshotable sight, if you're lucky enough to witness such wittle-bitty adorableness.

Spying Blue Bunny in the springtime at The Grove?

A highly flavorful event, and one you won't have to pay any money for, not when the historic ice cream company is handing out complimentary ice cream as part of its mondo, on-the-road promotion.

That promotion is called "Give In To The Bunny," and it will include bringing an "Insta-worthy, limited-edition space" to the mid-city shopping destination, as well as, yes, free treats.

The space to seek out once you're there?

This is nicely quirky, and befitting an outfit that has a blue bunny as its cheery mascot: "Throughout the month of May, Blue Bunny will be transforming everyday elevators and unexpected places... with eye-catching, limited-time ice cream take-overs," take-overs happening in a few cities.

Los Angeles is one such city, The Grove Parking Garage (third floor) is the spot, the dates to score your pay-nothing-for-it Mini Swirl, Load'd Sundae, or Bunny Snack are Wednesday, May 23 and Thursday, May 24, and this is definitely a "while supplies last" sort of deal.

Like a real bunny can hop, hop, hop away before you know it, so can creamy treats, when a lot of Blue Bunny buffs show up to queue up for something dessert-y and delish on a lovely spring day.

