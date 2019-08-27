LA Fleet Week Now Sailing for Labor Day Weekend - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

LA Fleet Week Now Sailing for Labor Day Weekend

A host of H2O-adjacent happenings, all to honor U.S. Sea Services, brings an especially celebratory and sea-worthy spirit to the Port of LA.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Published 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    USDA: Washing Raw Chicken Puts You at Risk for Illness
    LA Fleet Week
    The large-scale celebration will see a host of military vessels stopping by the Port of Los Angeles, ship tours, concerts, a run/walk on the Vincent Thomas Bridge, and lots more. Make for the water over Labor Day Weekend 2019.

    What to Know

    • Aug. 30-Sept. 2, 2019

    • Ship tours are "first-come, first-served"

    • Other happenings include the Conquer the Bridge Labor Day 5.3-mile run/walk, a Galley Wars cook-off, aerial demos, and STEM fun for kids

    We often and accurately think of ships as having a destination, a particular port or harbor that serves as the final point on a particular vessel's particular route.

    But what if a time could be a destination? What if a few festive days, grouped together, was the place that the boat had on its radar?

    You could say that's the case with the stately ships set to call upon LA Fleet Week 2019, an annual happening that has a fixed destination point: Labor Day Weekend.

    As for the physical place to actually go, should you want to see a line-up of visiting military vessels, not to mention a line-up of other goings-on, as August becomes September?

    Check Out These Free or Cheap Things to Do in LA

    [LA Gallery updated 7/26/19]Check Out These Free or Cheap Things to Do in Los Angeles
    Carla Mitroff

    Why that would be the Port of Los Angeles, of course.

    That's the central and bustling hub for this large-scale spotlight of U.S. Sea Services, which includes ship tours (of active and working vessels, no less) and kid-themed STEM activities and a culinary cook-off and a basketball showdown, too.

    There is a run/walk, over the Vincent Thomas Bridge, so be sure to set your own compass for the activities you'd like to participate in from Aug. 30 through Sept. 2. 

    And be sure to stop by the Veterans Village, the Festival of Sail, and the best spot to watch the above-your-head aerial demos. 

    As for the Navy and Coast Guard ships that'll be dropping the proverbial anchor for a few days?

    The USS Comstock, the USS Spruance, the USS Tulsa, the USS Scout, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Forrest Rednour, and U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Alert will all be stopping by Southern California, giving locals a closer look at the ships' day-to-day worlds.

    These ever-popular and oh-so-free ship tours will happen daily through LA Fleet Week, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 in the afternoon. Arriving early is a swell idea, as it is a "first come, first served" situation.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices