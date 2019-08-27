LA Fleet Week Now Sailing for Labor Day Weekend

The large-scale celebration will see a host of military vessels stopping by the Port of Los Angeles, ship tours, concerts, a run/walk on the Vincent Thomas Bridge, and lots more. Make for the water over Labor Day Weekend 2019.

We often and accurately think of ships as having a destination, a particular port or harbor that serves as the final point on a particular vessel's particular route.

But what if a time could be a destination? What if a few festive days, grouped together, was the place that the boat had on its radar?

You could say that's the case with the stately ships set to call upon LA Fleet Week 2019, an annual happening that has a fixed destination point: Labor Day Weekend.

As for the physical place to actually go, should you want to see a line-up of visiting military vessels, not to mention a line-up of other goings-on, as August becomes September?

Why that would be the Port of Los Angeles, of course.

That's the central and bustling hub for this large-scale spotlight of U.S. Sea Services, which includes ship tours (of active and working vessels, no less) and kid-themed STEM activities and a culinary cook-off and a basketball showdown, too.

There is a run/walk, over the Vincent Thomas Bridge, so be sure to set your own compass for the activities you'd like to participate in from Aug. 30 through Sept. 2.

And be sure to stop by the Veterans Village, the Festival of Sail, and the best spot to watch the above-your-head aerial demos.

As for the Navy and Coast Guard ships that'll be dropping the proverbial anchor for a few days?

The USS Comstock, the USS Spruance, the USS Tulsa, the USS Scout, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Forrest Rednour, and U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Alert will all be stopping by Southern California, giving locals a closer look at the ships' day-to-day worlds.

These ever-popular and oh-so-free ship tours will happen daily through LA Fleet Week, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 in the afternoon. Arriving early is a swell idea, as it is a "first come, first served" situation.

