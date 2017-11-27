Life Just Got Spicier Thanks to a Pop-up Gingerbread Bar

What to Know J.W. Marriott Los Angeles L.A. Live

It's a "fully functioning gingerbread bar" called Santa's Tavern

Santa's Little Helper, a gingerbread-themed Moscow Mule, is one seasonal sip

There's truly no more meta time of year than the holiday season.

After all, it isn't all that uncommon to spy a caroler singing about Santa Claus while wearing a full Santa suit, doubling the Santa-based Santaness of the moment.

And as far as running into someone wearing an Ugly Christmas Sweater who is eating a cookie that is shaped like an Ugly Christmas Sweater?

The chances of such a moment aren't zero come December.

But you probably haven't ever sipped a gingerbread-based beverage while sitting inside or adjacent to an actual gingerbread house. That's right, we said "inside" there, because we're not about to describe at tabletop-type gingerbread house, the kind that comes in a kit.

For the one that debuted at the J.W. Marriott Los Angeles L.A. Live on Monday, Nov. 27 is very much walk-in-able, thanks to the fact that it weighs in at 1,300 pounds. It's described as a "fully functioning" gingerbread structure, but it isn't gracing the downtown hotel merely to add decorative delight: It's a bar.

A bar called Santa's Tavern, which will clue you into what to expect should you sidle up to the spicy, in-hotel destination.

A destination that's "...made entirely of spiced dough and sugar, featuring bar stools and spirit bottles comprised of cookie and candy dough." Will you perch upon one of those stools while enjoying a cocktail that includes gingerbread?

It seems a highly meta thing to do.

And at the nearby Mixing Room, a permanent bar at the hotel? Look for a seasonal Moscow mule with gingerbread-y kick on the menu called Santa's Little Helper.

Other sippable offerings that pay homage to the holidays are part of the shaker-based, garnish-glittery line-up of libations.

Like all gingerbread houses, though, or most, at least, Santa's Tavern will one day go away, when the holidays wrap up, so do not hem nor haw, holiday fans: Address your gingerbread yearnings downtown, in a giant gingerbread bar, steps away from the giant ice rink at L.A. Live and the general convivial air flowing around the area come this time of year.

