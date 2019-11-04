Nearly one year ago on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, a gunman entered the Borderline Bar & Grill at around 11:15 p.m.

The Marine Veteran opened fire, killing 12, including Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus who responded to the call for help.

Communities around Southern California are honoring those lost, and those who survived, with multiple events this week.

Sgt. Ron Helus Highway Dedication

What: A section of Highway 101 will be dedicated to Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus who was killed in the line of duty during the Borderline Bar shooting. The event will be hosted by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office and the City of Thousand Oaks. Light refreshments will be served.

Where: Los Robles Greens Golf Course, 299 S. Moorpark Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91361

When: Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, starting at 10 a.m.

Unveiling of the Healing Garden

What: The City of Thousand Oaks, Conejo Recreation and Park District and the Ventura County Sheriff's Office will hold a dedication ceremony of the Healing Garden. The garden will provide a place where the community can reflect, grieve, remember and heal. They will host two private memorials Nov. 7, for Borderline families and survivors in the morning. Later in the day, the gates will be opened to the public. It's important to note that due to the private memorials the gates will remain closed and access to the park will be prohibited prior to 2:30 p.m. Shuttles will be available for those attending the memorial.

Where: Lakeside Pavilion at Conejo Creek North, 1379 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362.

When: Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Gates open 2:30 p.m., ceremony begins at 3:15 p.m.

Thousand Oaks Remembers

What: The storytelling event "Thousand Oaks Remembers" will be held in honor of the one-year anniversary of the Borderline shooting as well as those affected by the Woolsey and Hill fires, which erupted hours after the mass shooting. The community will come together to share and listen to stories from those who were personally affected by the shooting and fires. Those attending can also expect music and live performances from local artists. Tickets to the event are $15 and proceeds from sales will be donated to Interface Children and Family Services.

To purchase tickets click here.

Where: Civic Arts Plaza, Scherr Forum, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

When: Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. the event will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Borderline Strong Concert Party in the Park

What: The Borderline Bar and the Conejo Recreation and Park District will host a "Borderline Strong Concert" for all Borderline friends, families and survivors. The day will be filled with line dancing, live music and an array of food trucks. There will also be a beer garden for those 21 and over. While the event is $5, children 12 and under can enter for free. The event will be limited to 3,000 people.

Where: Conejo Creek North Park, 1379 E Janss Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

When: Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.