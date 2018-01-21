Make a Valentine's Card, Make Someone's Day

What to Know Sunday, Feb. 11

4 to 7 p.m.

6111 Melrose Ave.

Longing to connect with those around Southern California who might need a kind word, some comfort, some attention, and the assurance that someone is thinking about them?

It's a wish that a lot of us have, though finding a way to make that important connection can too often present too high of a hurdle, at least in our minds.

But there are clear paths to lifting someone you don't know a bit, to making their day brighter or helping them to know that others are keeping them in their thoughts.

And one of those wide-open paths to connecting with our neighbors is opening up on Sunday, Feb. 11 at the Big Sunday's 5th Annual Valentine-Making, Bingo-Playing Community Dinner at the Big Sunday headquarters on Melrose Avenue.

The 4 to 7 p.m. event, which is open to anyone who'd like to pitch in and volunteer, will be all about putting together gift bags and creating Valentine's cards for "...those who are ailing or facing a tough time."

Have a lot of joy to share or just a few tender words that can spread sunshine? You're needed at this think-big give-back event. And you're also invited to help deliver those Valentine's cards and goodies, too, closer to Feb. 14, which is on a Wednesday in 2018.

You can choose one or the other, volunteering-wise, though if you'd like to participate in both the Valentine creation and delivery, just let Big Sunday know.

If you joined the 2018 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day event at Big Sunday, which focused on sorting thousands of pieces of donated clothing for donation to area organizations, you know how a few hours of pitching in can contribute to a larger purpose of helping others.

The 2018 grew even bigger, compared to last year, and the Valentine-Making, Bingo-Playing Community Dinner can, too. So meet new Southern Californians who share in your desire to share sunshine, maybe play a little bingo with them, and set to writing and drawing in cards that'll go to hundreds of our neighbors in need over the days leading up to the 14th of February.

Head for 6111 Melrose Ave. on Feb. 11 to serve as a vital player in this hope-filled, cheer-packed party.

