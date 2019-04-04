Melt Over La Brea Bakery's Grilled Cheese Nights

Grilled Cheese Night returns to the famous bakery each Thursday night, all April long.

What to Know Every Thursday in April 2019

6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

So many articles and television shows and tip lists and round-ups recommend using "whatever is in the pantry" or "anything you have on hand" to create a quick and satisfying at-home snack.

But sometimes what other people expect you might have on hand, and what is actually in your fridge, are two different things entirely.

What you probably actually have around, though? Bread and cheese, making the grilled cheese one of the ultimate go-to staples of snack-time satisfaction.

So how fillingly fabulous is this warm, carb-y, and melt-tastic treat? All of April is Grilled Cheese Month, oh yes it is.

We mean, really now: How many foods get their own month? Too few, is the answer.

La Brea Bakery is 100% on-board with the square sandwich ("square" is its shape and its often wholesome nature, too).

And to celebrate our grilled-cheese obsession, the breadporium will devote every Thursday night in April to a trio of interesting grilled cheeses.

Those selections for 2019?

There's The Classic (think a "(b)lend of cheddar, Monterey Jack, and Fontina" on Country White) and The Cowboy (this is braised short rib with yellow cheddar, caramelized onions, and, mmm, a spread involving both garlic and mustard on Country Wheat), oh yeah.

And as for The Santa Fe?

Pork belly is the meat, avocado cilantro spread offers tang, and Monterey jack is the cheese, with corn-crusted French bread playing the all-important hold-it-together role.

There's an included side to choose from — yam chips and house salads are but two of the choices — so best ponder what will complement your chosen grilled cheese the best.

The first grilled cheese is $15, while The Cowboy and The Santa Fe are $16 each, and they're available every Thursday evening at the baker, throughout April, from 6:30 to 8:30.

