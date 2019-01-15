Milo Ventimiglia on the Impact Fans Have on 'This is Us' and His Character

"This is Us" fans can breathe a sigh of relief because their beloved show is back Tuesday night on NBC. It's been nearly two months since the intense midseason cliffhanger gave viewers more questions than answers.

We caught up with Milo Ventimiglia who plays Jack Pearson on the show at a recent press event for his movie, "Second Act." He tells us that fans are never short on opinions when it comes to his character and the storyline on "This is Us."

"I'm reminded daily, just being out in the world, because people let me know what the show does for them or how it impacts them." Ventimiglia said. "But beyond that, I just show up and I try to make Jack real."

Season 3 of "This is Us" continues Jan. 15 on NBC.