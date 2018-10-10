Nosh/Vote at 'The E! People's Choice Awards' Food Truck

The E! People's Choice Awards food truck will toodle into Hollywood on Oct. 18 and Universal CityWalk, with themed treats in tow, on Oct. 19.

What to Know Oct. 18 and 19, 2018

Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday afternoon/evening

Universal CityWalk, 5 Towers area

Food trucks? We don't mean to shock anyone, or rock any various boats, or shake things up, but they're generally where you go to get food.

It's in the name, after all, and while you and your co-noshing pals may talk about a host of topics, while you wait at the truck's window for your meal, those topics don't necessarily weave their way into what you're eating.

But if you're inclined to talk films with your friends, and about pop culture with your pals, as you're chowing down at the local food truck, check out the offbeat opportunity truckin' this way soon: "The E! People's Choice Awards food truck" will be setting up sweet shop in Hollywood and at Universal CityWalk for two special days, and we do mean "sweet."

For the food truck will be giving away complimentary goodies themed to the finalist you vote for, when you walk up to the truck.

Oh yes, there's the "offbeat" angle to this eat-fun story: Visitors to the truck are invited to "... place their votes for a 'The E! People's Choice Awards' category and then receive a free, customized, Instagrammable food item representing their choice."

Is there a hashtag? You bet: It's #PCAs.

Are there dates? Thursday, Oct. 18 and Friday, Oct. 19.

You'll want to head to Hollywood Boulevard between Highland and Orange on Thursday and the 5 Towers area of Universal CityWalk on Friday. And you'll want to be there from 11 a.m. to 5 o'clock on Thursday or in the afternoon and evening on Friday, to vote for a finalist and nibble on your free treat.

When to see "The E! People's Choice Awards" and find out if your food truck vote sent your favorite finalist to the top? E! will broadcast the awards show on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Universal Studios and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBC Universal.

