A young boy from San Juan Capistrano is back on his bicycle just a week after a hit-and-run. On Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Department surprised Roque Antonio with a new bike. (Published 2 hours ago)

An Orange County boy is back on his bicycle just a week after being struck by a hit-and-run driver.

On June 6, Roque Antonio was riding his bike with his mother when he was hit by a vehicle as he crossed a crosswalk. The 6-year-old didn't suffer any traumatic injuries, which doctors believe was due to the fact that the boy was wearing his helmet. The bike, however, was completely destroyed.

On Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Department surprised little Roque with a new bike. A local San Juan Capistrano store, Buy My Bikes, donated the new set of wheels while a volunteer donated a new helmet and lock.

Moments after recieving the bike, Roque strapped on his helmet and hopped on his new lime green ride with his extended family and members of law enforcement looking on with pride.

"Even at 6-years-old, he had the thought to be cognizant of his surroundings and jump off his bike as he was being hit by the car," said Lt. Carl Bulanek. "He had his helmet on like he was supposed to. He did everything right, in order to essentially saving his own life."

The new bike serves as both an example of a community's generosity, but to Roque's mother it is a haunting reminder of the incident that could have killed her son.

"I feel fine but also sad because it [the bike] makes me remember [the incident]," said Luz Hernandez.

Witnesses even helped apprehend the suspected hit-and-run driver. They saw the hit-and-run occur and took pictures of the license plate. Descriptions of the car were passed on to police and air support was able to locate suspect's car traveling eastbound on Ortega Highway.

The driver, Josue Cisneros, 41, was arrested that night on suspicion of felony hit and run.