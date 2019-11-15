Orange's Free Persimmon Fest Brims with Goodies

Is this your falltime go-to? Stock up on all sorts of persimmon-y pleasures at Pitcher Park. (Photo by: Anjelika Gretskaia/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

What to Know Sunday, Nov. 17

Noon to 3 p.m.

Pitcher Park

Strawberries? They make a strong showing over the span of several months, appearing atop spinach salads, inside shortcakes, and dipped in chocolate on splashier occasions.

Same with avocados, and various berries, too, and a host of other straight-from-the-orchard goodies.

But the persimmon? It's a juicy and flavorful icon of the produce aisle, but it doesn't quite rule the calendar in the way that apples, bananas and the citrus fruits can.

But oh, when Thanksgiving comes along, and we're in the mellowest part of fall, we've entered into full persimmon mode.

We want them topping our cookies and thickening up our jams and adding the needed sweet oomph alongside our roasts.

The persimmon is in the driver's seat when it comes to many classic November recipes, and to celebrate that fruitful fact, and the juicy orb's long ties to the city of Orange, there's a free Persimmon Party at Pitcher Park.

The Sunday, Nov. 17 gathering marks a quarter century of sweet, persimmon-scented celebrating in the city's many agricultural ties to the fruit.

The hours are noon to 3 p.m., and you'll want to show for money for any persimmon-based snacks you'd like to take home. Surely you'll want a few fun eats for the pantry, especially with relatives on the way to visit next week?

Visiting relatives are always ready to snack it up around your kitchen. Fact.

The money raised from the delish day? It will help the Pitcher Park Foundation.

Soon, the squishy, garden-glorious additions of Christmas will be in the spotlight, the figs and the quinces.

Now's the moment to crown the persimmon, that ultra-juicy fruit of fall, with its rightful autumn-pretty crown.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations