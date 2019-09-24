Order Gelato, Help Support Project Angel Food

Order a creamy cup of cold goodness or something else at the Gelato Festival Store in West Hollywood on Friday, Sept. 27 (from noon to midnight) and give some love to Project Angel Food.

Project Angel Food, which delivers "over 600,000 nutritious meals (delivered) each year" each year to locals living with illness, is an organization dear to the hearts of many Southern Californians.

Perhaps you've joined a delivery team, or assisted in cooking meals, or attended a fundraising event, or you know people who've been a part of this wonderful team since its founding in the late 1980s.

However you are connected to Project Angel Food, you'll likely want to pause and play a part in "Angel Day," a sweet fundraiser happening in West Hollywood on Friday, Sept. 27.

"Sweet" does have a dual meaning in this case. It's a kind-spirited happening, yes, but gelato, and other goodies, are also part of Angel Day's focus.

The place helming this dessert-oriented fundraiser? The Gelato Festival store, which debuted over the summer on Melrose Avenue.

It's the flagship brick-and-mortar location for the popular Gelato Festival, which also happens to be calling upon our city over the final weekend of September.

So how can you connect your scoop of gelato, or another confection or coffee or menu item, with helping out an important organization on Angel Day? Just order, and pay for, any menu item at the store on Sept. 27, and proceeds will be donated to Project Angel Food.

You might go with Dulce de Leche, which was created by the shop's chef in honor of Project Angel Food, or another delightful dessert.

Whatever you choose, be sure to be there from noon to midnight on that day, which is the window for fundraising.

It's a big window, for sure, in honor of an organization with big goals, hopes, and dreams for thousands of Angelenos in need. So do take time to stop by, place your order, and help out a decades-old service that so selflessly helps our friends and neighbors.

