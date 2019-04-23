POPS Ice Cream Relaunches with Freebies, Fun Bowls

Prefer your ice cream scoop in a hollowed-out pineapple bottom or a coconut half? That can happen, at the San Fernando scoop shop.

What to Know 2.0 Party on Saturday, April 27

First 100 guests receive free ice cream (tip: line up before noon for a chance at the freebie)

Noon to 10 p.m.

A scoop of ice cream?

You can't hold it in your hand. Well, you can, of course, but in about five minutes, or half that time on a toasty summer's day, you'll be holding a puddle of ice cream, with no actual scoop to be seen.

Finding interesting vessels to keep your scoop from stickying-up your hand can be half the pleasure of picking a cool ice cream shop to patronize, and one of the coolest in the Valley is hosting a relaunch party on Saturday, April 27.

It's POPS Artisanal Creamery, in San Fernando, the started-in-2015 scoop shop known for some kicky flavors and as-kicky bowls.

The bowls'll be back, in case you'd like your scoop of crème brûlée-inspired ice cream or a frosty fantasy involving nutmeg and ginger inside a hollowed-out coconut half.

Or, yes, the bottom of a pineapple.

But those two beautiful bowls aren't the most intriguing part of POPS. Owner Marthin Ken draws upon the recipes of his Belizian heritage, including those recipes that have been in his family for well over a century.

A bonus for showing early to the "2.0" party on April 27?

The first 100 customers will score free ice cream. You'll want to be in line before noon to possibly get your gratis goodie.

There'll be other giveaways, too, so do show early if you'd like to show your support for this right-on-time relaunch of the popular POPS Artisanal Creamery.

And, yes, traditional cups, as well as tasty waffle cones, are available in addition to the coconuts and pineapples. But who doesn't want such a fun fruit to eat ice cream out of, really? No one, is the likely answer.

