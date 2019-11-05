Pick up Tasty Tips at This Holiday-Prep Open House

The annual Fall for the Holidays Grocery Open House at the Original Farmers Market at Third & Fairfax will help visitors prep for holiday meal-making with specials, demos, and more. The date? Grab your iconic green rolly basket on the afternoon of Nov. 9.

What to Know Saturday, Nov. 9 from noon to 4 p.m.

The Original Farmers Market at Third & Fairfax

Free

Open houses begin to flower like so many brilliant poinsettias come November, but they're often themed to decorations, ornaments, handmade gifts, and other delightful baubles of the season.

All amazing themes, and so gosh darn splendid, but if you're a cook who'll be hosting one or more holiday dinners in the coming weeks, you need ideas for the kitchen and you need them pronto.

Helping you on this feast-focused front is the Original Farmers Market at Third & Fairfax.

This public market is known for tasty restaurants and goodie-packed counters, and for its acclaimed grocers, too. And Saturday, Nov. 9 is the merchants' moment in the sup-worthy spotlight.

For the Fall for the Holidays Grocery Open House will take place over four flavorful hours that day, giving visitors a chance to peruse piquant foodstuffs, interesting wines, creative cooking demos, and other activities that will help jumpstart any menu-planning that needs to be done, and done soon.

Look for appetite-stoking workshops at Michelina Artisan Boulanger, Huntington Meats & Sausage, and Monsieur Marcel Seafood Market.

WildFlora, a new tenant at the historic market, will lead a centerpiece-arranging gathering, while Mark Hames of Itty's Cheese, another new addition to the property, will talk cheeseboards and how to compose a winning one.

Samples to try include T&Y Bakery's pumpkin pie and hot pepper jam from Monsieur Marcel.

And treat-decorating at The Dog Bakery is all about pleasing our pooches.

Will there be a chance to win a $500 shopping spree at the Original Farmers Market? Oh heck yes. Is there more information on this foodie-fun afternoon at one of the eating-est places in all of SoCalLand?

So much more. Start here, and begin dreaming of rolling your green basket around one of LA's bite-packed bastion of grocery goodness.

