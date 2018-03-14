Pirates of the Caribbean 'Auction' Update Begins Later in April - NBC Southern California
Pirates of the Caribbean 'Auction' Update Begins Later in April

The classic Disneyland attraction will temporarily close to update the "bride auction" area.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Published 57 minutes ago

    The classic Disneyland attraction will close on April 23, 2018 to update the "bride auction" area.

    Disneyland Resort is a vibrant, always changing place that undergoes some sort of transformation each and every year, whether it is the addition of the FASTPASS to the Matterhorn Bobsleds or the upcoming Incredicoaster, at Disney California Adventure, which will roll where California Screamin' once stood.

    But there's a more immediate refresh just ahead, one that was announced in June 2017, and it will happen at Pirates of the Caribbean.

    The ride, which opened in 1967, will shutter on April 23, 2018 to update its "Bride Auction" area, found near the close of the water-based boat attraction.

    The "bound and tearful woman... on the auction block" will no longer stand as the focal point of the tableau. Instead, look for a banner that reads "...Auction, Surrender ye loot" to replace the one that is currently on view (it says "Auction, take a wench for a bride").

    At the center of the refreshed area, which is found to the left of the boat trail as visitors enter the village portion of the ride?

    Guests will see the woman in the red hat and gown, one of the familiar figures from the soon-to-be-shuttered scene. After the ride reopens, she'll stand tall as a powerful pirate herself.

    When the update was announced in June 2017, no date was given for the changes coming to the Anaheim theme park, so the revelation of April 23 as the temporary shut-down date, as shared by the Orange County Register, is new information.

    Indeed, the day-to-day attraction closure schedule on the Disneyland web site lists Pirates of the Caribbean as "closed" beginning on Monday, April 23.

    The new scene is already on view at Disneyland Paris, with similar changes ahead for the Pirates of the Caribbean found at Walt Disney World in Orlando, per the June 2017 announcement.

    This isn't the first modern-era update to Pirates of the Caribbean. "The change is the most recent of several updates to the ride to match modern sensibilities," reads a 2017 article from the Associated Press, "including one where a scene was altered to have pirates chasing a woman's food instead of a woman."

