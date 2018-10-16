Quaff Candy Corn Cocktails in the Clouds

The drinks'll be Halloween-themed at a pre-holiday adult-fun bash at OUE Skyspace LA on Friday, Oct. 26.

What to Know Friday, Oct. 26

OUE Skyspace LA

$22-$37 entry; drinks separate

Plenty of Halloween-related sights appear over our heads, at least according to the wider mythology of the holiday.

Think witches on brooms, and packs of bats, and the occasional flying goblin and/or pumpkin. Or a goblin riding a pumpkin, if you want to get a little wackier and weirder (as one should want to get, this time of year).

But there's something else above our heads, a place that's going to get a bit wackier and weirder a few days ahead of the strangest night of the year.

It's OUE Skyspace LA, the up, up, up see-all-over space at the US Bank Tower.

And it is throwing a costume-up bash on the night of Friday, Oct. 26. It's the City Lights Halloween ft. Marques Wyatt & friends, and tickets are available now, should you want to celebrate, a bit scarily and rather stylishly, closer to the sky.

Much closer, for Skyspace sits 69 and 70 stories high, giving you the kind of vantage point over our vast city that's typically reserved for an owl on the wing.

Well, true, we don't get that many owls around LA proper, so you best think about dressing up as one, or the critter or fantasy figure of your choice.

"Costumes encouraged!!" is the rallying call of the night.

A night that will also include yoga, complimentary "wheeees" down the famous Skyslide, tarot readings, and gratis treats (Kevita, Papa & Barkley, and Redd Bar are behind the bites).

The drinks?

They'll be available for purchase, and, you bet, some cocktails will be themed to the end-of-October vibe of the soiree.

Fright Flight, Fright Flight Bird's Eye, and Candy Corn Cocktail will all be ready for adult-style sipping, if that's the sort of libation you'll seek. (Also? If you can't make the Oct. 26 event, these Halloween-tinis will be available at the new Skyspace Bar.)

Tickets to the Oct. 26 party run from $22 through $37.

Will you be as up there as the moon itself? Well, nope, but at dozens of stories above downtown LA, you may reach the place where bats 'n brooms do fly, at least in our Halloween-obsessed imaginations.

