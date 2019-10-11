Saddleridge Fire: What to Know About Evacuations, Road Closures

Evacuations in Porter Ranch and nearby areas as a result of the Saddleridge Fire were underway Friday morning.

The following are some helpful guidelines.

Mandatory evacuation zones:

West of Balboa North of Sesnon to the Ventura County border and West to Mason

Evacuation warnings:

All areas South of Sesnon to the 118 Freeway should be prepared to evacuate immediately. Evacuation warnings are expected to become mandatory evacuations if the fire continues on the same path.

Evacuation Centers:

Sylmar Rec Center located at 13109 Borden Ave. is open for residents and small pets.

The Granada Hills Rec Center is at capacity and will not accept more residents.

Road Closures:

I-5 is shut down in both directions between I-210 and Calgrove in Santa Clarita.

I-210 is shut down in both directions between I-5 and S/R 118.

S/R 14 southbound is shut down through the Newhall Pass.

I-405 northbound is shut down at S/R 118.

Large Animal Shelters:

Hansen Dam

West Valley Animal Shelter located at 20655 Plummer St.

Traffic Warnings:

Residents of the Santa Clarita Valley and travelers on the southbound I-5 will be diverted to S/R 126. Drivers are advised to use caution as power outages in the Fillmore area mean traffic lights will be out on S/R 126 and should be treated as stop signs.