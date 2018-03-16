'Star Wars Nite' Alights at Disneyland After Dark

What to Know Thursday, May 3

Anaheim

Tickets on sale to the general public on March 29; annual passholders can purchase on March 27

When the very first Disneyland After Dark, a special, one-night-only event, twirled into the Happiest Place on Earth with retro chic in late January, Mouse mavens got to pondering the possible theme of the next post-sundown party.

For multiple Disneyland After Dark nights was the promise, when the series was announced at the end of 2017, and it was revealed that each night would rock its own thematic vibe.

So hold the hand of your dearest Wookiee, and tell your Porg to strap in, for this ship is headed straight for the very next Disneyland After Dark on Thursday, May 3.

It's "Star Wars Nite", you most definitely guessed, and while Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is still slated for a 2019 debut — repeat, the rising Batuu cityscape at the northwest corner of the Anaheim theme park remains under wraps — Disneyland will boast as many "Star Wars"-related happenings as the moon of Endor holds Ewoks.

Okay, right, so Endor probably has more Ewoks. Let's be real here.

But, on "Star Wars Nite," guests can expect galaxy-packed line-up of to-dos, with "(s)pecial entertainment, including character encounters" on the schedule.

Also? "Themed décor" will add to the far, far away fun, and places for a great photo, and a neato lanyard, and, yes, a first crack at buying May the 4th merchandise.

For this is all happening on the night before Star Wars Day, May the 4th, as in May the Force Be with You, which has long been an occasion observed by fans around the globe.

Hyperspace Mountain'll zoom back into Space Mountain in time for "Star Wars Nite," Rey'll meet fans at the "Star Wars" Launch Bay, and "March of the First Order"?

Prepare to behold Captain Phasma as she "...guides a squad of First Order stormtroopers through Tomorrowland in a dramatic show of force."

Trembling, our knees are, at the mere thought. Wishing, we are, that Yoda was nearby to give us sage advice.

Impossible to stop, it is, when thinking in Yoda-style speak.

Our knees are not trembling, however, at the notion of the ticket on-sale dates.

On the contrary, those dates are coming up, soon, as fast as the Millennium Falcon made the Kessel Run, or just about.

Disneyland Resort Annual Passholders can purchase an entry to the May 3 party on March 27, while tickets for the general public go on sale on March 29. A ticket is $99, for guests 3 and older, and a "limited quantity" will be made available.

Details? Kindly ask your favorite Porg to fly in this direction and kindly fetch all the info you need now.

