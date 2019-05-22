Surfer Dogs, It's Time to Register for School

Is this on your bucket list? And, more importantly, your baby barker's bucket list, too? Lessons start at Del Mar Dog Beach on July 14.

What to Know July 14, July 28, Aug. 11, Aug. 25

Del Mar Dog Beach

$45 per lesson; all money raised helps the Helen Woodward Animal Center

Though you put a blanket on the couch, and a towel on top of the blanket on the couch, there's going to be some dampness involved with your dog.

Maybe it is the fact that her beard always takes on a lot of water when she goes for a drink. Or perhaps he loves to push his way into the shower when you turn it on in the morning.

And a pool? There are some pups out there who cannot resist the sudden run, leap, and plunge.

But if you have more wonderful and far wetter aspirations for your favorite hound, the kind of dreams that involves a surfboard, a fundraiser, and a famous September showdown, best register soon to make that vision wag its tail.

It's the Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon we're woofing about, that paws-on-boards blast that finds a caboodle of canines raising money for other canines, and animals, in need.

The Helen Woodward Animal Center is the beneficiary, and several sweet Laddies and Lassies arrive at Del Mar Dog Beach in costume, ready to take to the waves.

First, though?

There are lessons to join, four in all, if you choose to take 'em all, and they begin in 2019 on July 14.

They're $45 a pop, they last for 50 minutes, and there is on-land instruction, before your lil' gal heads out with an experienced teacher into waves.

You can, of course, take a lesson, two, or three without any intention of joining the Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon on Sept. 8, 2019.

Some pupils, though, do eventually join the ultimate showdown to show off their new skills.

A canine life vest is provided during lessons, and, fur sure, a photo of your "sur-fur" will be shared on Surf Dog's Facebook.

Suh-weet. We mean "arf," which, yes, means the same exact thing.

There's a lot to know before your pup heads into her first surfing lesson, so throw on your board shorts and wade a bit deeper in, now, to everything you and your furry compadre will need to know.

