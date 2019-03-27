The Flower Fields Are Inspiring Foodie Fun

Several Carlsbad spots'll go bloom with bites and beverages inspired by the blossom-packed attraction.

Cooking with flowers?

Even highly ambitious bakers and mixologists only occasionally walk the flowery route, for the most part. For sure, rosy flavors do pop up, and lavender sprigs, and the occasional salad brimming with edible flowers.

But creating a large line-up of luscious offerings built around blossoms? It's a springtime spin on supping and sipping that isn't seen as often as we'd like.

Unless, of course, you're a restaurant or business that's fairly close to The Flower Fields, in Carlsbad, and you're aware that oodles of flower fans are visiting the area to see the enormous and always eye-popping ranunculus bloom.

Which happens to be going on, as spring begins and April arrives.

Which means it is nearly time for Visit Carlsbad's "Petal to Plate," an 11-day food-and-more celebration honoring The Flower Fields in a veritable potpourri of ways.

Which means this: Flower-obsessed foodies, your time has come.

The event, which runs from April 4 to 14, 2019, is "a celebration of fine flowers, food, and drink."

Which means?

A number of local favorites, including Campfire, Park 101, Draft Republic, will take on a floral theme during "Petal to Plate," weaving in hints of marigold, orange blossom, and other garden icons into vibrant dishes and libations.

Some spas, too, will include flowery notes in various treatments.

Are you planning on calling upon Carlsbad during that particular stretch of bright-bud'd beauty?

Think about booking a table or finding a seat at the bar at one of the "Petal to Plate" participants, if you'd like to make your blossom-centered getaway fully flower-power'd.

After all, not every flower-filled locale includes a foodie element, but Carlsbad certainly does, for the ranunculus-loving completest.

