By Staff Report

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

    Investigators at the scene of a fatal police shooting Friday June 1, 2018 in Torrance.

    A man with a knife was shot and killed by police Thursday near a gym and other businesses in Torrance.

    Officers responded at about 9 a.m. to a report of a man with a knife near a Planet Fitness in the 20000 block of Hawthorne Boulevard. Officers used less-lethal options after the man refused to drop the knife, but the man continued to move toward them in a parking lot, police said in a statement. 

    Officers then opened fire. The man died at the scene.

    Video showed what appeared to be a knife near evidence markers in the parking lot.

    Details regarding the man's identity and what led up to the altercation were not immediately available.


