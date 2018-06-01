Investigators at the scene of a fatal police shooting Friday June 1, 2018 in Torrance.

A man with a knife was shot and killed by police Thursday near a gym and other businesses in Torrance.

Updates: Watch a live report from Torrance, coming up on NBC4 at 4 p.m.

Officers responded at about 9 a.m. to a report of a man with a knife near a Planet Fitness in the 20000 block of Hawthorne Boulevard. Officers used less-lethal options after the man refused to drop the knife, but the man continued to move toward them in a parking lot, police said in a statement.

Officers then opened fire. The man died at the scene.

Video showed what appeared to be a knife near evidence markers in the parking lot.

Details regarding the man's identity and what led up to the altercation were not immediately available.



