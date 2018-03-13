First Storm of the Week to Bring Light Rainfall in LA County - NBC Southern California
MAP: 
Interactive Radar
logo_la_2x

First Storm of the Week to Bring Light Rainfall in LA County

Light rain is in the forecast for the first storm before more rainfall later this week

By Jonathan Lloyd and Shanna Mendiola

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    What to Know

    • The first storm system is expected to move out of LA County late Tuesday

    • The next best chance of rain in LA County comes Friday into Saturday

    • Temperatures will be in the high 50s and 60s

    The first of three storms out of the Pacific Northwest will produce light rainfall in Southern California Tuesday ahead of more wet conditions later this week.

    Expect about a quarter- to half-inch at the most with the highest rainfall amounts in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. A flash flood watch was in effect for Ventura County early Tuesday. Weather advisories could extend to other areas later Tuesday.

    "We're starting to see that developing band of rain right off the coast," said NBC4 forecaster Shanna Mendiola. "This first round is looking a little bit light to me. We'll see it push in through the next few hours."

    Evacuations were in effect in mudflow-ravaged parts of Santa Barbara County.

    How LA Gets Water From the Eastern Sierra Nevada Mountains

    [LA ONLY] Historic Photos: How Water Flows From the Eastern Sierra Nevada Mountains to Los Angeles
    LADWP

    Here's a look at the timing:

    • Santa Barbara/Ventura Counties: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • Los Angeles County: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Inland Empire/Orange County: 5 p.m. to Midnight

    In Los Angeles County, sprinkles are possible during at least part of the morning commute. Heavier rainfall is likely around 2 p.m. before the system moves out the region late Tuesday. 

    The next chance of rain in LA County will be Wednesday night through Thursday.

    Another storm moves in Friday into early Saturday, but a trough in the Pacific Northwest is not moving as far south as had been expected, which might mean reduced rainfall amounts.

    Temperatures will be in the high 50s and 60s. 

    Then and Now: Dramatic Photos of CA's Drought and Recovery

    [NATL-LA-GALLERY UPDATED 11/28] Then and Now: Dramatic Photos of California's Drought and Recovery
    Getty


    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices