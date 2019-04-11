Woofy Ways to Celebrate National Pet Day

Spending April 11 spoiling your sweetheart? It's their day. But there are more pet-fun days to come around Southern California.

What to Know Thursday, April 11

OC Dog Fest is on April 13 in Costa Mesa

America's Family Pet Expo returns to Costa Mesa from April 26-28

Could your parakeet hardly sleep a minute last night?

Did your kitten run and peek to see if there was an extra treat in her bowl?

And did your pup keep you up, for hours, because he couldn't stand the arf-ticipation? Which is exactly like human anticipation, but only in the special way that dogs feel it?

It's National Pet Day, on April 11, and while many an animal fan is spending the day at work — it's a Thursday, after all — there are paths to planning something special for your critter, the absolute loveball who shares your couch, your bed, and your whole world.

Just let your little one (or your not-so-little one, if you love a mega Mastiff, maybe) know that there are happy times on the horizon, events that are all about them, or new furry or feathery friends for your home.

Coming right up? The free DogFest Orange County will romp on the Argyros Plaza at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts on April 13. Look for oodles of to-dos built around our beloved baby barkers, as well as "inspiring speakers" and craft booths.

Also? Cat-chella opens at NKLA in West LA and Best Friends in Mission Hills on April 12. Nope, there are no bands to catch, just whiskery love to find, for fee-waived adoptions on a host of adorable felines. It's happening at the same time as Coachella, and at specific locations, so get the meow-meow now.

And we're so close to the 2019 opening of America's Family Pet Expo, the enormous everything-pets party at the OC Fair & Event Center. It's happening over the last weekend of April, and covers reptiles, birds, hoppy critters, squeaky critters, and pups and kits, too. Demos, merch, and things to try are on the delightful docket.

Happy National Pet Day, that big-of-heart occasion which honors animal adoption, animal-human friendships, and all of the incredible joys our critters gift us daily.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations