Watch: Woman Attempts to Carjack Driver and Rams Into Cars in Agoura Hills Parking Lot

A woman tried to carjack a driver in a grocery store parking lot in Agoura Hills where she ended up ramming several cars, according to sheriff's deputies.

Cell phone video shows how the chaos that unfolded Friday afternoon at the store on Kanan Road. A woman in the car can be heard calling out for help as the car quickly reversed.

Detectives said a 27-year-old woman tried to steal the victim's purse. As she was pulling the purse, the victim was also pulled from the car.

That's when deputies say the would-be carjacker hopped in, and tried to drive off, but she couldn't because a device believed to be a Club was on the steering wheel.

"It was kind of bouncing like a ping pong ball off the other cars," said witness Joslyn Palmer. "She tried to bail out of the vehicle. When she did she got out here, slipped."

That's when Palmer and two men jumped on top of her, she said.

Two people were hurt and treated at the scene.

The woman was arrested and taken to a hospital. Details about her injuries were not immediately available.