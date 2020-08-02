Los Angeles

Air Quality Unhealthy Through Monday in Parts of Southland

By City News Service

Los-Angeles-Air-Quality-November-2019
Air quality will be unhealthy through Monday in the East San Gabriel Valley and the San Gabriel Mountains, officials said.

Additionally, air quality will be unhealthy Sunday and Monday for sensitive individuals in the San Fernando Valley, the Santa Clarita Valley, the west San Gabriel Valley and the Pomona/Walnut Valley area.

The Los Angeles County Health Officer, Dr. Muntu Davis, advises people living or working in those areas to minimize outdoor activities if they suffer from heart disease, asthma or other respiratory illnesses. 

Children who have sensitive conditions also should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible, he said.

For air quality maps and forecasts, visit www.aqmd.gov/home/air-quality.

