Airborne motorcyclist kills pedestrian in 6-car crash in Azusa

Two motorcyclists died, one of whom went airborne and also killed a pedestrian, following a brutal six-vehicle wreck in Azusa Wednesday night, police said.

Police were notified of the deadly crash shortly after 4 p.m. and responded to the intersection of Arrow Highway and Cerritos Avenue. There, four cars and two motorcycles were involved in a crash.

Azusa police said in the crash, one of the motorcyclists went airborne and struck a pedestrian who was standing at the corner of the street. That pedestrian and a motorcyclist died at the scene.

The second motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital and later died.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

According to officials, speed was the primary factor on the part of the motorcycles. It is unclear if any other injuries occurred in the crash.

Authorities did not release the names of the deceased.