Intruder breaks into neighboring Anaheim homes days of each other: Police

A woman who police say broke into two neighboring homes in Anaheim while high on methamphetamine has been arrested.

Surveillance footage captured a woman using a small window to break into the garage of a home on West Houston Avenue Sunday evening and staying there for at least three hours. The home’s owner, who wished to remain anonymous, said she peeked at her Ring doorbell and was unsure what she was witnessing.

“I then called my youngest son, who also has long hair, and asked him, ‘Were you trying to get into the garage window,’” the homeowner said.

“She came in wearing really short shorts and a shirt, and it looked like she was cold in the video,” the homeowner said. “When she came out, she was wearing some sweatpants and a sweatshirt.”

The homeowner didn’t report the break-in until she heard police activity from a home a few doors down on Monday. At about 10:30 p.m., law enforcement was notified of a break-in at the home of Jean Kelly.

“So, she stacked something up to climb in, and that made her fall into the bathroom” Kelly said.

That’s when Kelly and her son heard a loud thump, prompting them to call 911 to report an intruder.

When police officers arrived, the intruder refused to comply with orders. She emerged out of the home after a K-9 was deployed.

“I don't know much about her motive or intent, but I can tell you she admitted to the officers that she had used an illegal substance – methamphetamine,” Sgt. Matt Sutter of the Anaheim Police Department said.

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Brianna Trejos of Compton, according to police.

“I just think it was cold and she needed somewhere to go,” the first homeowner said. “I do feel bad for her because she’s so young, and to be out there by herself, wondering – I don’t know what the issue is.”

Trejos now faces charges that include burglary and resisting arrest.