Angeles National Forest Fire Burns Nearly 100 Acres

The East Fire burning in the Angeles National Forest Thursday charred nearly 100 acres, sending smoke floating over the city of La Verne.
The vegetation fire started on the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument side of the forest near East Fork and Glendora Mountain Road, and was traveling north.
Angeles National Forest officials said the blaze was visible from the 210 and 605 freeways.
Glendora Ridge Road was closed, according to the Mt. Baldy Fire Department.
Local
Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.
Refresh for updates.