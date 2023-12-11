Annual celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe at LA Cathedral. What to know

The annual celebration of Las Mañanitas in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe will take place Monday evening in the plaza of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels in Los Angeles.

The event, which begins at 6 p.m., will include indigenous and folklore dances, the veneration of the relic of the Tilma of Juan Diego and the image of the Virgin of Guadalupe.

The Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels houses the only Tilma relic outside the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City.

A special rosary, followed by a mariachi performance and other musical tributes, will take place inside the cathedral. This will include the singing of “Las Mañanitas,” a traditional Mexican birthday song that will honor the Virgin of Guadalupe.

The festivities will end with a midnight mass celebrated by Archbishop Jose H. Gomez.

Festivities schedule

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Festivities in the Plaza: Aztec Dances and Folkloric Ballet.

Chapel event: Veneration of the relic of the Tilma

9:30 p.m. Aztec veneration of the Virgin of Guadalupe in the Cathedral

10:00 p.m. Holy Rosary (with the Cathedral choir)

10:40 p.m. Songs with mariachis and serenade to the Virgin of Guadalupe

12 a.m. Holy Mass in honor of the Virgin of Guadalupe