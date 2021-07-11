magic johnson

Authorities Identify Man Who Drowned in Lake at Magic Johnson Park

The Los Angeles County Fire Department advised the public to swim only in designated areas with a lifeguard on duty.

By City News Service

NBC 5 News

The man who drowned in the lake at Magic Johnson Park in Willowbrook was homeless, authorities said Sunday. Jorge Perez was 30 years old, according to the coroner's office. 

Swimming is not allowed in the lake at 905 E El Segundo Blvd. where the man was seen struggling Thursday evening about 40 yards from the shore by witnesses who called 911, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and firefighters began searching the lake about 6:30 p.m. 

The fire department announced at around 7:15 p.m. that the man was pulled from the bottom of the lake and pronounced dead at the scene. 

Copyright CNS - City News Service

