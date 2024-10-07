Long Beach

Backhouse explodes in Long Beach

At least one person was injured in the explosion, officials said.

By Helen Jeong

An accessory dwelling unit or ADU in Long Beach exploded Monday morning, injuring at least one person, the Long Beach Fire Department said.

The explosion happened at around 11 a.m. in the building located in the back of a property on Gale Avenue at West 28th Street.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

After a man in his late 30s was extricated from the rubble, he was taken to a trauma center in unknown condition.

The ADU is a total loss, the fire department said, as inspectors continued to investigate the cause of the explosion.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

San Pedro Sep 27

Watch: Lithium ion battery explosion blows apart truck trailer in San Pedro crash

Monrovia Sep 20

Man found dead in Monrovia near the possible explosion site

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a small fire that started with the explosion.

The front building on the property sustained minor damage. 

The garden walls next to the neighbor’s house appeared to be damaged as well.

This article tagged under:

Long Beach
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us