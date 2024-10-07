Backhouse explodes in Long Beach

An accessory dwelling unit or ADU in Long Beach exploded Monday morning, injuring at least one person, the Long Beach Fire Department said.

The explosion happened at around 11 a.m. in the building located in the back of a property on Gale Avenue at West 28th Street.

After a man in his late 30s was extricated from the rubble, he was taken to a trauma center in unknown condition.

The ADU is a total loss, the fire department said, as inspectors continued to investigate the cause of the explosion.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a small fire that started with the explosion.

The front building on the property sustained minor damage.

The garden walls next to the neighbor’s house appeared to be damaged as well.