Bear nicknamed ‘Oreo' causes trouble for Monrovia neighborhood

A mischievous bear has been causing trouble in one particular Monrovia neighborhood and it’s become so infamous that it’s been nicknamed after the treat it was spotted rummaging for.

Community members on North Canyon Crest Drive have been keeping an eye out for “Oreo” the bear, who was seen breaking into a home and was even caught inside a car all in search of his namesake.

Video captured by one neighbor showed the critter raid a resident’s car after it was full of groceries. The bear is then seen walking away but then returning for a bag of Oreo cookies that fell a few feet away.

“Lately, he’s been too comfortable with us,” said Vine Khoury, who lives in the area. “He got to open a neighbor’s car and got the groceries out. Got a box of Oreos and that’s where his name came from.”

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Khoury has lived in the neighborhood for 20 years and said it isn’t uncommon to spot wildlife in the area. She said this one in particular, however, is smarter than the average bear.

“One of the neighbors was walking her dog and saw the window broken screen down and the window was open,” Khoury recalled. “She called police thinking someone got in. Another neighbor found video of the bear breaking in.”

Last summer, this same bear found its way into Khoury’s garage and satisfied its sweet tooth. The wild animal was captured on camera helping itself to the refrigerator and taking out a box that contained a chocolate cake.

“We are OK with them around, it’s just this one that got too comfortable opening screens and getting inside the house and pushing windows,” she said.

To prevent bears, or any wildlife in general, from getting into humans’ spaces, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife recommends locking garbage cans and keeping yards clear of overgrown plants. It also recommends keeping a watchful eye on your precious pets for their safety.

Meanwhile, neighbors on North Canyon Crest Drive said they are keeping their eye out for Oreo and its behavior.

“I don’t want them to hurt or kill the bear,” Khoury said. “I would hate that, but at the same time, maybe relocate him.”

Neighbors said Oreo has not shown any signs of aggression, just cravings. Due to its lack of aggression, they have not made any official reports to wildlife officials. Residents said that may change if the bear continues getting too comfortable around humans.