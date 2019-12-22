Holidays

Beat the Holiday Blues With Tips From A Nurse

This time of the year can be filled with happiness but the holidays can also lead to sadness and depression. Nurse Alice Benjamin was in the NBC4 studio to point out the warning signs of holiday blues and how to deal with it.

Be Aware of the Symptoms

A lot of people may not even know they are suffering from the holiday blues because the symptoms are so subtle. But the small symptoms can lead to anxiety and sadness.

"These symptoms will present as maybe you're a little bit tired, a little bit sluggish," said Benjamin. "Maybe you are eating or drinking too much. So they are very subtle and many people don't know they are having the holiday blues."

Do Things For Yourself

Benjamin recommends doing healthy things for yourself like exercising. Benjamin said that just one hour of exercise can put off the symptoms of depression. Also, Benjamin suggests to have realistic expectations about the holiday so you aren't as hard on yourself.

"This time of year doesn't have to be perfect," said Benjamin.

Holiday Blues Are Short-Term But That Doesn't Mean They Aren't Real

While most seasonal blues start around Thanksgiving and end around the New Year that doesn't mean what you are feeling isn't real. Benjamin said to talk to a doctor about how you are feeling to make sure you are coping in a healthy way.

"You'll want to push through it but make sure you are doing it in a healthy way," said Benjamin.

