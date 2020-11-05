Police Investigating Hate Crime at Beverly Hills Restaurant

Police Thursday are seeking public help to identify six to eight people accused of a hate crime who made pro-Armenia comments and attacked employees inside a Beverly Hills restaurant.

The incident occurred about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at a restaurant in the 300 block of South Beverly Drive, near Gregory Way, according to Lt. Max Subin of the Beverly Hills Police Department. The type of restaurant was not available.

MEDIA RELEASE: Hate Crime Incident - On Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at approximately 8:30 PM, a hate crime occurred in the 300 block of South Beverly Drive. Full media release here: https://t.co/6U2eBg4LmX. — Beverly Hills Police (@BeverlyHillsPD) November 5, 2020

Six to eight men between 20 and 30 years old entered the restaurant, made pro-Armenia statements to the employees, destroyed property inside the establishment and attacked employees both inside and in an alley outside, Subin said.

Detectives were investigating the incident as a hate crime, but Subin did not give further information about the victims, who sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene.

Surveillance footage is being reviewed to identify the men, Subin said.



"The BHPD is investigating this unacceptable act of hate and violence,'' said Beverly Hills Mayor Lester Friedman. "There is no place in our city for this behavior, and we ask members of the public to please come forward with any information on the suspects in this case.''

Anyone with information about the suspects was urged to call the Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-285-2125. Those wishing to remain anonymous can text BEVHILLSPD followed by the tip to 888777 or call 800-222-TIPS.