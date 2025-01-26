Downtown LA

Bicyclists set off explosion in trashcan near Crypto.com Arena in downtown LA

By City News Service

NBCLA

A group of bicyclists set off an explosion in a trash can, prompting a road closure and a traffic tie-up in downtown Los
Angeles.

The detonation was reported just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday, prompting the Los Angeles Police Department to investigate a trash fire in the area of South Figueroa Street between West 12th Street and Pico Boulevard.

The incident began a short time earlier when the cyclists were asked to clear the area, and some set off the explosion in a trash can, an LAPD spokesperson told City News.

No details were available on the size of the group or a description of its members. The nature of the explosive was not disclosed.

Police were investigating the area for any further threats.

