Big Bang on the Bay fireworks show postponed to Labor Day over missing paperwork

The show will not occur in July for the first time since 2011.

By Mia Cortés Castro

A popular Fourth of July fireworks show in Long Beach was canceled and instead set to take place on Labor Day after a dispute over paperwork.

Big Bang on the Bay is a traditional Fourth of July fireworks event that occurs on July 3rd at Boathouse on the Bay in Long Beach to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club of Long Beach each year.

But the fan-favorite event had to be postponed after the California Coastal Commission said the show’s organizers failed to submit a permit application by the deadline.

Event organizer John Morris, however, has denied this claim, stating it was political interference on behalf of the Commission.  

Despite the unexpected postponement, the organizers for the fireworks show planned to make the Labor Day event “phenomenal.” 

Morris announced that Jakob’s Castle, the band of current Sublime singer and son of founding Sublime singer Jakob Nowell, will be performing at the Labor Day event.  

For more information and ticket sales, click here.

