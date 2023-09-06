Bob Barker Boulevard? PETA pushes to rename stretch of Sunset Boulevard

A group of animal rights activists is spearheading a push to rename a section of Sunset Boulevard after the late “Price Is Right” host Bob Barker.

Members of the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals say renaming the stretch to Bob Barker Boulevard would have been a great honor for the late host, who was also known for his animal rights activism and who worked closely with PETA.

PETA was an organization near and dear to Barker’s heart. For decades, he worked tirelessly for its causes, from discrediting the fur industry to encouraging dog and cat owners to spay and neuter their pets.

“Every time we saw him, he just wanted to know how he could help,” said Tracy Reiman, a member of PETA and one of Barker’s friends.

Barker died Aug. 26 at age 99 from Alzheimer’s disease.

Reiman spoke to NBC4 at the Bob Barker Building, where about a decade ago, the TV host cut the ribbon at his namesake building.

Barker donated $2.5 million so PETA could build its West Coast headquarters at the location. His likeness and one of his 19 Emmys adorn the walls.

Now, Reiman and PETA are pushing for Bob Barker Boulevard as a tribute and a way to remind everyone of his life’s work. She said PETA has already had talks with Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez’s office to make it happen, but it’s not clear how long the process would take, and it could be years.

“We hope that, when it happens, everybody will ‘come on down’ and join us in raising a glass in his name,” Reiman said, using Barker’s signature catchphrase.