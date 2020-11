A man's body was discovered outside a grocery store in West Hollywood Sunday, authorities said.

The body was discovered around 5 p.m. inside a car in the parking lot of a Pavilions in West Hollywood, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department West Hollywood Station said.

An investigation was ongoing and no identification was found inside the vehicle and no cause of death was immediately available, the department said.

#BREAKING #WeHo: A body has been discovered inside a car in the @pavilions parking lot. @WHDLASD on scene and tell @NBCLA that's all they know at this point. pic.twitter.com/aT49Dt7yIn — Robert Kovacik (@RobertNBCLA) November 2, 2020

There were no further details immediately available.