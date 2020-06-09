Hollywood Bowl

Small Brush Fire Burns Hillside Near the Hollywood Bowl

Water-dropping helicopters helped firefighters prevent flames from spreading to the world-famous entertainment venue in the Cahuenga Pass.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Oleevia Woo

A brush fire is burning Tuesday morning on a hillside near the Hollywood Bowl.

Firefighters and water-dropping helicopters are attacking the fire above the 101 Freeway. The water drops appeared to have diminished the threat to the world-famous entertainment venue in the Cahuenga Pass between Hollywood and the San Fernando Valley.

The fire began at about 6:30 a.m. By 7 a.m., white smoke was drifting over the Bowl.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

George Floyd 2 hours ago

Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels’ Bells Will Toll for 8 Minutes, 46 Seconds

Los ANgeles Clippers 2 hours ago

WATCH: Paul George Narrates Poignant ‘While We Were Away’ Video

Refresh this page for updates. 

The Bowl canceled its entire summer season for the first time in its nearly 100-year history due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several small brush fires, including one above the 5 Freeway in Castaic, broke out Monday when a red flag warning was in effect for parts of Los Angeles County, Winds have decreased Tuesday, but temperatures will run about 20 degrees above normal before cooling later this week.

This article tagged under:

Hollywood Bowl
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us