Small Brush Fire Burns Hillside Near the Hollywood Bowl

A brush fire is burning Tuesday morning on a hillside near the Hollywood Bowl.
Firefighters and water-dropping helicopters are attacking the fire above the 101 Freeway. The water drops appeared to have diminished the threat to the world-famous entertainment venue in the Cahuenga Pass between Hollywood and the San Fernando Valley.
The fire began at about 6:30 a.m. By 7 a.m., white smoke was drifting over the Bowl.
The Bowl canceled its entire summer season for the first time in its nearly 100-year history due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Several small brush fires, including one above the 5 Freeway in Castaic, broke out Monday when a red flag warning was in effect for parts of Los Angeles County, Winds have decreased Tuesday, but temperatures will run about 20 degrees above normal before cooling later this week.