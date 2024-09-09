San Gabriel Valley

Brush fire in San Gabriel Canyon prompts road closures and evacuations

Aerial and ground crews continue to fight the fire which grew to 92 acres as of 4 p.m.

By Missael Soto

Newschopper4

Fire crews are fighting a brush fire in the Angeles National Forest that prompted road closures and evacuations on Sunday afternoon.

The Bridge Fire started at 2:12 p.m. near Camp Bonita Road, East of Camp Williams, according to Cal Fire.

Evacuation orders were issued for the nearby campgrounds and dozens of people were evacuated from the area.

Road closures are in effect for Highway 39, East Fork Road, Glendora Mtn Road and Glendora Ridge Road.

Aerial and ground crews continue to work to contain the fire which grew to 92 acres as of 4 p.m.

