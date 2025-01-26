Burn area residents urged to prepare for rainstorm, potential evacuations

Residents near burn areas in LA County were advised to take precautions before the rainstorm slated to bring potential mudslide risks.

LA County Public Works urged neighbors living in areas impacted by the recent wildfires to prepare for potential flooding and debris fallout.

"Small, isolated mud and debris flows are possible in burn areas with less than two years of recovery. Streets may be flooded or blocked by debris, and some high-risk properties in recent burn areas may be advised to evacuate. LA County Public Works is collaborating across the region with multiple agencies to protect the public, property, and the environment from potential mud and debris flows," wrote LA County Public Works.

The cooler weather is expected to help with the ongoing firefight and air quality in Los Angeles but could bring new concerns.

Rain will overall be scattered light to moderate Saturday night through early Sunday morning. However, thunderstorms are possible later in the day on Sunday that could produce heavier downpours, according to NBC4 Meteorologist Shanna Mendiola.

An incoming storm is bringing the first significant rainfall of the season and with it, mountain snow and cooler temperatures. Shanna Mendiola has your forecast for Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.

Sunday afternoon through Monday evening is when the risk to LA's burn scars will be at their highest.

Mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass issued an emergency order that "marshals City Public Works crews to clear and remove vegetation, shore up hillsides, reinforce roads and clear debris from neighborhoods and burn areas ahead of rainy weather."

Ahead of the rainfall, which is forecast to begin Saturday and stay through the weekend, fire stations are offering residents free sandbags to protect their properties.

Los Angeles County requires residents picking up sandbags must reside within the community where they are picking up the resource. Proof of residency will be required upon picking up the bags.

“Please call the fire station/location listed for availability of sand and sandbags,” the county said on its website. “Please be aware: due to demand, sand & bags may be temporarily out of stock. The Los Angeles County Fire Department, Beaches & Harbors, and Department of Public Works are working in a coordinated effort throughout the storm to ensure supplies remain available.”

To see your nearest sandbag distribution center, click here.