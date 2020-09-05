California ISO Declares Stage 2 Emergency, Warns of Rotating Blackouts

California's Independent System Operator declared a Stage 2 emergency Saturday, warning residents to expect rotating blackouts and advising them to conserve energy.

Stage 2 means, "The ISO has taken all mitigating action and is no longer able to provide its expected energy requirements."

The declaration was due to high heat and increased demand, according to CAISO. In addition, CAISO said fires caused a generator and a solar farm to trip offline, highlighting the need for residents to reduce energy use.

@California_ISO has issued a Warning.



⚠️ Everyone is strongly urged to conserve energy right now.

⚠️ Follow energy-saving guidelines on https://t.co/miT6JknK3s . pic.twitter.com/0v6qUTDdkj — SCE (@SCE) September 6, 2020

Meanwhile, thousands of residents in Southern California were without power during a record-breaking heat wave, with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and Southern California Edison both reporting outages.