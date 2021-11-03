Norwalk

Attackers Sought in Car-to-Car Shootings That Left Food Delivery Driver Hospitalized

A food delivery service driver was hospitalized after someone in a silver car pulled alongside her at a stop sign and opened fire.

Two people are sought in apparently random car-to-car shootings that left one person hospitalized. 

The shootings were reported around 6 p.m. Tuesday within about two miles of each other in the Norwalk and La Mirada area. 

The victim in the first shooting said a silver car was tailgating and even ramming their car before pulling alongside and opening fire on a street in La Mirada. No one was injured in that shooting. 

Later Tuesday night, a second shooting was reported. The victim, a food delivery service driver, told police she was being tailgated by another driver in a silver car who pulled up next to her at a stop sign and opened fire. 

The driver remained hospitalized early Wednesday. Details about her condition were not immediately available, but authorities said her injuries are not considered life threatening. 

Authorities said at least two people were in the car sought by authorities. 

