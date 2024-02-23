City of Compton set to seize and auction cars involved in street takeovers

Compton City Council members are expected to expand fines for drivers in street takeovers to $5,000 just days after passing a new ordinance that increases the fines for spectators and allows the city manger to auction off seized cars involved in those takeovers.

"We want to send a message, here in Compton, that we are not going to tolerate that anymore," said Jonathan Bowers, Compton City Councilmember.

Compton has been plagued with a series of high profile takeovers that resulted in the mob looting a local bakery and the death of a man by fleeing drivers of a takeover.

The new ordinance allows the Compton city manager to seize "nuisance cars" that are held by deputies the night of an incident or identified later using surveillance and technology. The cars will be forfeiture, which means auctioned off, with the proceeds going to pay for damages caused by takeovers.

Even family cars used by kids with or without permission from the owners can be deemed a nuisance to be seized and sold.

"Unfortunately, kids do sneak out in their parent's cars, but it could be devastating if we catch them," said Bowers. "Parents need to reign in their kids."

Cindi Enamorado, whose brother, Raymond Olivares, was killed by fleeing drivers involved in a takeover last year in Compton, has become an advocate for enforcement and legislation around the consequences of takeovers.

"It needs to be consistent around the whole state," said Enamorado, who is demanding tougher laws, but also education for kids and parents

She even thinks governments should provide designated areas for these activities can be done safely and away from communities.

Meantime, deputies will be using technology and spectators' own social media content to identify those watching and participating in these takeover events.

"It will go into a digital hot sheet, so we may not get you that day, but we will get you later," said Bowers.