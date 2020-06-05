Map: COVID-19 Job Losses in Los Angeles

An estimated 300,000 jobs have been lost in Los Angeles since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to an interactive map that City Controller Ron Galperin released this week.

The map includes a dashboard that identifies job losses by neighborhood and industry, along with graphs showing the effects on Los Angeles compared to state and national job-loss numbers.

var divElement = document.getElementById('viz1591363417958'); var vizElement = divElement.getElementsByTagName('object')[0]; if ( divElement.offsetWidth > 800 ) { vizElement.style.width='100%';vizElement.style.height=(divElement.offsetWidth*0.75)+'px';} else if ( divElement.offsetWidth > 500 ) { vizElement.style.width='100%';vizElement.style.height=(divElement.offsetWidth*0.75)+'px';} else { vizElement.style.width='100%';vizElement.style.height=(divElement.offsetWidth*1.77)+'px';} var scriptElement = document.createElement('script'); scriptElement.src = 'https://public.tableau.com/javascripts/api/viz_v1.js'; vizElement.parentNode.insertBefore(scriptElement, vizElement);

"America lost a staggering 20.5 million jobs in April, including hundreds of thousands in the city of Los Angeles, something we haven't seen since the Great Depression,'' Galperin said. ``The pandemic has amplified the devastation felt by low-income neighborhoods and communities of color, highlighting just how much economic injustice truly exists in our city.''

The map showed areas affected most by the economic shutdown are in Central, South and Northeast Los Angeles. Galperin said those are areas with higher concentrations of African American and Latino families, immigrants, low-

income renters and single-parent households than other parts of the city.

"It is my hope that understanding which neighborhoods are most impacted will help city leaders pinpoint areas of L.A. that need additional resources to recover from the fallout of COVID-19,'' he said.

"We have to be a city that not only speaks of equality but acts to promote it.''

All areas of Los Angeles have an estimated 14.8% to 18% fewer residents employed now than before COVID-19, with a citywide average of 16.2%, which shows the shutdown has affected every community in Los Angeles, Galperin said.

Since March, unemployment has reached historic heights, with more than 4.7 million Californians filing claims, including 401,000 Angelenos, a more than 300% increase over February, Galperin said.

LA County lost an estimated 685,000 jobs over the last two months, the largest month-over-month employment downturn in recent history, the controller said.

The next biggest decline for the entire county was 127,900 jobs lost in January 2009, the height of the Great Recession.