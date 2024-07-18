Cow takes a stroll through a Sylmar neighborhood

Residents in a Sylmar neighborhood spotted an unusual sight when a cow took a leisurely stroll through the area early Thursday.

Neighbors who spotted the animal called authorities at around 3 a.m. near Gladstone Avenue and Maclay Street.

At one point the animal was struck by a car and fell on its side, but it got up on its own and walked away.

At around 4:30 a.m., the cow made its way back home safely where a man came outside and said the animal was his.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It was not clear how the animal got out into the street but no injuries were reported.