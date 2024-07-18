Animals and Wildlife

Cow takes a stroll through a Sylmar neighborhood

No injuries were reported.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Residents in a Sylmar neighborhood spotted an unusual sight when a cow took a leisurely stroll through the area early Thursday. 

Neighbors who spotted the animal called authorities at around 3 a.m. near Gladstone Avenue and Maclay Street.

At one point the animal was struck by a car and fell on its side, but it got up on its own and walked away.

At around 4:30 a.m., the cow made its way back home safely where a man came outside and said the animal was his.

It was not clear how the animal got out into the street but no injuries were reported.

