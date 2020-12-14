Ontario

Deadly Freeway Shooting Investigation Backs Up Traffic in Ontario

By Staff Reports

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police on Monday night were investigating the deadly shooting of the driver of a pickup truck that ran off the 15 Freeway in Ontario, authorities said.

The shooting was reported on the southbound 15 Freeway south of Jurupa Avenue at 5:02 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said.

The call originally came in as a traffic collision, officials said. A witness called 911 and reported seeing a man in a black Kia SUV pull over and get out of his vehicle with a handgun in his hand, officials added.

Few details were available about the gunman.

No other details were immediately available.

The southbound 15 Freeway was shut down with no word on when it will reopen.

