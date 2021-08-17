Deputy Injured in Shooting in San Bernardino

A San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy was wounded in a shooting during a traffic stop and he was expected to be OK.

The deputy was attempting a traffic stop at 4:14 p.m. when he was either hit by a bullet or hit by shrapnel, officials said.

He's 27 years old and has been with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department for four years.

He immediately called in for backup. Deputies arrived and he was taken to a hospital.

He was hit in the arm and face and was going to be OK, authorities said.

Authorities were searching for the shooter.